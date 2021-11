A former Aughnacloy man is proving that age is just a number as he is currently completing a life cycle from the comfort of his own home to raise funds for charity.

Waringstown man Jim Copeland, who is 95-years-old, will be covering over 180km on an exercise bike to retrace all the places he has lived throughout his life... including Aughnacloy!



Full story in the Tyrone Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper