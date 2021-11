THE sale of Moygashel’s Linen Green Designer village could be imminent.

This newspaper understands that a deal for Dungannon's jewel in the crown could be struck over the coming weeks.

A spokesperson for the sellers Osborne King Estate Agents told the newspaper that they were talking to one party and while the complex has not yet been sold, talks were ongoing for the Linen Green, which could be sold for around £4.5million.