Four arrested following suspected hatchet attack

FOUR men have been arrested following a suspected hatchet attack near Dungannon yesterday.

Detectives in the Mid-Ulster area appealing for information following the report of a disturbance in the Elm Avenue area of Dungannon on Tuesday evening (November 2nd).

At around 6.00pm, police received a report of a number of men fighting in the area.

Four men were arrested, two men, one in his 20s and another in his 30s were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and assault occasioning actual bodily harm, while another man, also in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing offensive weapon in public place and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.