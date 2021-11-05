Success on a plate

DUNGANNON student Oisin Gates has joined celebrity chef Jean-Christophe Novelli to call upon young budding chefs across Northern Ireland to take part and compete in Springboard’s annual Future Chef competition.
The award-winning, multi-Michelin-starred chef met with Oisin - who won the competition in 2020 - at his flagship restaurant "Novelli at City Quays", located in the AC Hotel Belfast, marking his first appearance as Head Judge of the Northern Ireland competition.


