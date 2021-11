THREE men have appeared before a special court sitting in Dungannon on Saturday in relation to the attempted murder of a male at the Bush on Tuesday night last who, at the time of going to Press, remains in a serious condition in hospital.

It also transpired a haul of blood-stained weapons were recovered from the the scene, some of which are allegedly linked to the accused.

