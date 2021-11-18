Mid-Ulster Drumming Association annual dinner

Thursday 18 November 2021 9:00
Mid-Ulster Drumming Association, which hosts Lambeg contests throughout the area, recently held its annual dinner in Cookstown.
Two pages of photos of guests in this week's issue.
