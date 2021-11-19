10p parking promotion returns to Dungannon and Magherafelt

MID-ULSTER District Council will deliver an early Christmas present to shoppers in Dungannon and Magherafelt with the return of the Christmas parking promotion at all council-owned, off-street car parks in both towns.

Parking in these car parks will be reduced to 10p for the first three hours in a special price promotion running in Dungannon and Magherafelt from Saturday 20th November 2021 to Saturday 1st January 2022.

The promotion represents an investment in the town centres of more than £23,000.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean, said the promotion will benefit both shoppers and town centre traders at one of the busiest times of the yea.

Christmas is by far one of the busiest times of the year for town centres so it is crucial that we do everything possible to ensure that a day out in Magherafelt or Dungannon over the festive period is enjoyable, accessible and affordable," said Cllr McLean.

“This parking incentive is an early Christmas present for shoppers, giving them another reason to support their local traders and shop local this Christmas.”

Normal parking charges will apply after the three hours.

Off-street car parking in Cookstown town centre is free of charge.