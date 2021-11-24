Possibility of reopening disused railway tunnels?

MID-Ulster District Council is to investigate the possibility of reopening disused railway tunnels in Dungannon for any potential restoration of the railway line, off-road cycling or walking routes.
A report concerning the potential for a feasibility study to investigate the possibility of reopening the two tunnels linked to the Great Northern Railway and Northland Estate came before members of Council’s development committee.


