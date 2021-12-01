Make it Maldron this panto season

Glasgow has always been popular with visitors from Northern Ireland, especially as a Christmas shopping destination.

Now Glasgow’s newest hotel has created the opportunity for guests to enjoy a shopping trip and take in Scotland’s biggest pantomime.

The curtain goes up on Cinderella at the King’s Theatre on Saturday November 27. Packed with all the panto ingredients audiences expect, Cinderella, which runs until Sunday January 2, 2022, features laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery, beautiful costumes and plenty of boos and hisses.

Situated in the heart of the city’s theatre district, Maldron Hotel Glasgow City has an excellent family offer and is just a short walk from the King’s Theatre.

From just £190, for a family of up to four persons, this offer includes tickets to the show and breakfast the following morning in the hotel’s Grain & Grill Restaurant.

Also included is complimentary WIFI and Chromecast in all bedrooms. Guests can also sign up to Make it Maldron to receive a further £10 off per night.

