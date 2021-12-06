Sister Mary Leonie fondly remembered by family and friends

Sister Mary Leonie

One of New Zealand’s most distinguished teachers of Speech and Drama, Sister Mary Leonie of the Mercy Sisters, who has died at the age of 90 in Christchurch NZ ,was fondly remembered by family and friends at a Memorial Mass in Ardboe, celebrated by Very Sean McGuigan, Parish Priest.
The late Sister Leonie’s father, Patrick Joseph O’Neill, left the townland of Killmascally in 1923 to seek a new life in New Zealand with his Monaghan-born wife Helen Elizabeth, nee McManus.
They and their children retained strong links with Ardboe down through the years.


