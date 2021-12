Poultry farmers throughout Tyrone are being warned to take extra care in the run-up to Christmas following a suspected case of bird flu in the area.

A total of 27,000 ducks, valued at between £500,000 and £1million, have been culled after a suspected case of bird flu was reported in a commercial flock in Aughnacloy.

A temporary control zone has been put in place at the Silver Hill Duck site, on the Ravella Road.



