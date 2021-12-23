'Look again' at plans to position a roundabout at the entrance to Killymoon Castle

'Look again' at plans to position a roundabout at the entrance to Killymoon Castle

THE owners of Killymoon Castle called on the Department for Infrastructure to look again at plans to position a roundabout at the entrance to the picturesque castle - a Grade “A” listed building on the banks of the Ballinderry river on the outskirts of Cookstown.
And the Coulter family is also appealing to the public for its support.
As reported in the Courier, Cookstown's proposed new bypass is back on the road again after a 50 year wait.
Costing around £50 million, the latest bypass, which will wind its way around the outskirts of Cookstown, will feature three new bridges, three new roundabouts, two link roads and a footway/cycleway.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271