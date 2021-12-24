Christmas greetings from Chairman of Mid-Ulster Council

Christmas greetings from Chairman of Mid-Ulster Council

The Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean,

The Chair of Mid-Ulster District Council, Councillor Paul McLean, wishes everyone across the district a very happy, peaceful and safe Christmas.
Councillor McLean told the Courier: “The importance of spending time with the people that matter most to us has really came to the fore over the past few years.
“Time is a precious commodity – it cannot be bought and it cannot be replenished. This Christmas, thankfully, we should be able to spend quality time with our family and friends.
“However, we must not become complacent during the festive season. I’m urging people to make safer choices and follow public health advice to keep ourselves and the wider community safe and healthy this Christmas and into the New Year.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271