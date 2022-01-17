Dungannon man Patrick raises over £6,000 for local cancer charities

Patrick Donnelly from Dungannon has raised over £6,410 for two local cancer charities in Northern Ireland. The fantastic amount was raised when Patrick organised a fundraising evening in Hagan’s Bar.

The fundraised amount will be split between Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Choices in Donaghmore with £3,205 being given to each charity.

Patrick, who is 64 years old and from Dungannon, was inspired to fundraise due to the help and support he received before, during and after his treatment.