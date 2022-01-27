Woman 'critical' after house fire

A WOMAN who was rescued from a house fire in Dungannon on Thursday last is understood to be in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at Ardbeg, in the Donaghmore Road area, just after 11.30am.

The woman, who was pulled from the property by firefighters, was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said the cause of the blaze was accidental.

More in this week's Courier

Purchase your copy from the Digital News Stand link below:

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271