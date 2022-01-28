Mid-Ulster Council to crack down on litter louts

Mid-Ulster District Council is cracking down on litter louts with the launch of a pilot programme featuring a dedicated team patrolling towns and villages targeting those who litter.

The pilot programme, using a dedicated team of enforcement officers provided by an external contractor, will see patrols take place across Mid-Ulster, actively identifying offenders and issuing Fixed Penalty Notices for a range of offences, from dropping rubbish on the street to dog fouling.

Concentrating efforts on enforcement is intended to penalise those who litter and deter them from re-offending, as well as to make anyone else think twice before they litter, according to Chair of the Council, Councillor Paul McLean:

“Littering is quite simply unacceptable, whether that's throwing rubbish from your car, dumping rubbish on the side of the road or leaving your rubbish strewn across a street or local beauty spot.

“This new pilot programme is demonstrating a zero tolerance approach to anyone who litters and we make no apologies for taking action which will help us all enjoy cleaner neighbourhoods.".

Speaking as the first patrols got underway, Chair of the Council’s Development Committee, Councillor Dominic Molloy, said:

“We spend in excess of £1.7M every year on cleaning, and litter contributes to that cost.

“That's money used needlessly on cleaning up after those who litter our towns and villages and could be better spent elsewhere.

“If cleaning comes at a cost to the Council and our ratepayers, it's now time that it also comes at a cost to those who are causing the problem in the first place.

“Our message is clear: you mess up Mid Ulster, you’ll pay the price."

The new litter enforcement patrols began on Tuesday 18th January.