First Minister, Paul Givan, set to announce resignation

First Minister, Paul Givan, set to announce resignation

Paul Givan MLA. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

It’s understood that Northern Ireland’s First Minister, Paul Givan, could announce his resignation later today.

While there has been no official statement from the DUP, the BBC’s Nolan Show is reporting that an announcement is expected to be made in a statement delivered by party leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

It is unknown if Mr Givan’s resignation will take effect immediately or from a future date.

Deputy First Minster, Michelle O’Neill, would also lose her position under Northern Ireland’s power-sharing arrangements.

More to follow.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271