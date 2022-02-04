30 jobs at manufacturing business, Rubble Master

MORE jobs and investment are coming to Dungannon!

Part of the RM Group, RM Dungannon is now recruiting for an additional 30 jobs at its Coalisland Road site. Regarded as the Centre of Excellence for Screening within the RM Group, the Rubble Master site develops and produces tracked mobile screens for international markets.

Employing 115 people at the Dungannon facility, increased global demand for Rubble Master products has enabled the plant to significantly upscale production, with plans to further increase capacity in 2022.

https://www.rubblemaster.com/