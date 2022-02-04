Road safety measures for Magherafelt, Coalisland and Cookstown areas

MID-ULSTER District Council’s environment committee has backed three proposed measures from the Department of Infrastructure to make roads in Mid-Ulster safer.

The proposal seek Council’s support for the installation of a proposed 20 mph speed limit outside Spires Primary School and St Pius College on the Moneymore Road in Magherafelt, to extend traffic calming measures at Brackaville Road, Coalisland and to install a disabled persons’ parking bay at Tullywiggan Road, Cookstown.

It is understood the PSNI has been made aware of all three proposals and supports their implementation.

The items were brought before a meeting of Council’s environment committee on Tuesday, January 11.

Councillor Mark Glasgow said he was happy to propose the council approves the officers’ recommendation to endorse the proposals submitted by DfI Roads, and this proposal was seconded by Councillor Darren Totten.