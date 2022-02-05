Plans to extend Chieftain Trailers Ltd workshop

Mid-Ulster District Council’s planners are currently considering an application seeking permission to extend a trailer manufacturer’s workshop on the outskirts of Dungannon.

Submitted by agent J Aiden Kelly Ltd on behalf of applicant Chieftain Trailers Ltd, the application seeks permission to construct a workshop extensions at its premises at 207 Coalisland Road, Dungannon.

The existing workshop has a ground floor area of 5,821m2 and it is proposed this will be extended by 1,500m2.

Explaining the need for the extension, the transport assessment form explains the proposal will increase the production and storage space on the site, without any increase to the sales or office floor space.

With regards to traffic at the site, the document states the extension is designed to increase productivity and may not result in the increase in traffic predicted.

The form notes the extension is likely to generate five or more freight movements a day and could result in an additional 35 people visiting the site on top of the 136 that do so on a daily basis currently.

Of these 35 people, four are expected to walk to the site, one is expected to cycle, 26 will drive a car, four will be passengers in a car, while one additional bus and four HGV’s are expected at the site.

It is thought the peak time for traffic accessing the site will be when staff arrive in the morning between 7am and 8 am and and depart in the evening between 4pm and 5pm. The form also notes a further 38 parking spaces are proposed as part of the application which will, it claims, “more than adequately cater for any additional demand”.