Youth Club back in action

Youth Club back in action

Brooke Maneely, Catherine Emerson, Kayleigh Donohue with leader Richard Emerson and Rev Alan Thompson at Dungannon Presbyterian Church Youth Club, which is back in action again.

2 pages of photos in this week's Courier.

Click here for Digital ePaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271