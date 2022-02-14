Onwards and upwards with Stairlift Solutions

FROM humble beginnings, the father and son team of Ken and Michael Wallace started Stairlift Solutions from the garage of their Donaghadee home in 2000. Over 20 years later this local family business is now a multi award winning, market leading supplier of a full range of stairlifts and mobility products province wide, with a reputation that is second to none. With over 3000 customers across Northern Ireland, over 400 glowing online testimonials and recommended by Which Trusted Traders and other affiliations it is easy to see why the company has grown to be such a success.

Michael Wallace explains that the company has two main strands to its success. “Number one is we have fantastic staff, it wouldn’t be possible to do what we do without them,” he said. “Number two is our focus on after-sales care. That’s big for us, we need to make sure our customers are happy with the product they have and ensure they know they can come to us if there are any issues. If you look at our website more than 400 people have left testimonials praising their experience with Stairlift Solutions and each one of them is very gratifying to read. To us, each one of them is proof that we’re doing our jobs well.”

Beyond that, Stairlift Solutions pay attention to the things that matter for their clientele. After sales care is available 24/7. Surveys and quotes are free. There is great parking and outdoor space at their showroom in Bangor to try scooters, wheelchairs and other products, and the showroom and websites are both recently built as state of the art demonstration platforms to assist anyone interested in their product range. Quality and confidence in their products, as well as customer satisfaction, are essential aspects for all the team at Stairlift Solutions. They pride themselves on their after sales care and looking after their customers both new and old alike.

In the present climate, it is also good to know that strict Covid hygiene protocols are in place for maximum safety at the showroom and when in people’s houses, and that Stairlift Solutions continues to commit to the local community by supporting multiple local clubs and charities.

Call – 028 9188 2249 or go to

www.stairliftsolutionsni.com