Donaghmore actor in new BBC comedy show

Conor Grimes from Donaghmore, (left) and Alan McKee from Coleraine.

A Tyrone actor is back on BBC again with a new comedy show.

St Mungo’s, a comedy drama for BBC Northern Ireland written by Conor Grimes from Donaghmore and Alan McKee from Coleraine, has been filmed in Glenavy by the makers of ‘Hope Street’.

The half hour programme is on BBC One Northern Ireland, Friday 25 February at 10.35pm, and also on BBC iPlayer.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper.

