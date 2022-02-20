Confirmation in Newmills

A service of confirmation was held in Tullanisken Parish Church Newmills on Tuesday 8th February. Seven candidates from Tullanisken, one from Lissan Parish and one from Moneymore Parish were confirmed by Archbishop John McDowell. From left are, Catherine Woods, (Moneymore Parish} Sophie Brodison, Bethany Gillespie, Grace Watters, Emma Arthur, Sophie Rainey, Sam Greaves, Harry Bradley, {Tullanisken Parish) Eloise Ruddell (Lissan Parish). Back row, Rev. Adrian Stringer, Moneymore, Archbishop John McDowell, Rev. Henry Blair (Rector Tullanisken) and Rev. Alan Cross (Lissan).

