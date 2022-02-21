Agri-food leaders call on Stormont to follow the science on climate change legislation

Industry leaders within the agri-food supply chain have said that if passed unchanged, the Executive Climate Change Bill would have devastating consequences, including job losses, for the Northern Ireland economy.

The damage done to local food production will require a reliance on food imports that would exacerbate global emissions and increase prices for the consumer. The impact would be particularly felt in rural towns and communities who depend on the sector for their livelihoods.

They are calling on Assembly MLAs to rectify the Bill by making meaningful amendments that are in line with the scientific evidence and that support their local communities who rely on the sector for their livelihoods.

The organisations behind this warning are the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland; the Northern Ireland Food & Drink Association (NIFDA); Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association (NIGTA), Northern Ireland Meat Exporters Association (NIMEA), the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), the Ulster Farmers Union (UFU).

Speaking on behalf of this supply chain alliance, Conall Donnelly, Chief Executive of NIMEA said: “To be very clear, our collective members are in support of Climate Change legislation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. We want to play our part. We are already investing in and implementing carbon-reducing technologies right across our supply chain and will continue to do so.

"Because of our natural grass advantage, we already have a world-class reputation for sustainable food production. Our high-quality beef, lamb and dairy produce is reared with care on small family farms utilising natural grass and is the envy of many countries around the world.

"We believe Northern Ireland has the potential to be a shining light in sustainable food production. We want to work with policy makers to get this right for the environment and the local economy.

"That means having realistic and science-based climate change targets relevant to Northern Ireland so that we can continue to be part of the solution to climate change.”

David Brown, Deputy President of the UFU said, “if passed without further amendments, this legislation would not follow the expert advice from scientists that make up the International Panel of Climate Change and the UK’s Climate Change Committee. It could unnecessarily obliterate tens of thousands of jobs as well as threaten consumer access to affordable, quality food. Perversely, food may need to be imported from elsewhere which would simply increase global emissions.

“This Bill also has the potential to damage rural towns and communities who depend on our sector for their livelihoods. But it will affect us all as consumers when we are no longer able to access local fresh food that is produced to high environmental and animal welfare standards.

"We are asking politicians to work with us. We want to tackle climate change in a way that helps protect the environment and maintains the unique economic and social role that agriculture and food production has on this island.”