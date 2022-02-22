Mid-Ulster solicitors firm seeking Public Inquiry into Covid deaths

Mid-Ulster solicitors firm seeking Public Inquiry into Covid deaths
A MID-ULSTER firm of solicitors is seeking a Public Inquiry into the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in Northern Ireland on behalf of bereaved families.

PA Duffy, Solicitors, with offices in Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt, says it has been instructed by the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice Northern Ireland group to seek a Public Inquiry in to the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic in the Province.

