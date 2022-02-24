The fast and the furious!

A RESIDENT of White's Road, Cabragh, has called for more to be done about those breaking the speed limit on the road, “before someone gets seriously hurt”.

Sean Loughran told the Courier: “It's not a matter of if there is going to be an accident but when there is going to be an accident.”

The road, which runs for approximately one mile, features a church, St. Joseph's, and a primary school, St. Mary's, as well as a number of houses.

Sean claimed “The speed limit is there but no one seems to be interested in enforcing it."

