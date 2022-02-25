Could railways be returning to Mid-Ulster?

Could railways be returning to Mid-Ulster?

A train emerging from the Milltown section of the tunnel, a short distance from the former old Dungannon railway station.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

MID-ULSTER  District Council is to seek to capitalise  on the public interest in the restoration of a train service  in the district and is set to invite a campaign group to discuss the issue with Council’s development committee.

The decision was taken during February’s meeting of the committee recently, when the issue was raised by Councillor Barry Monteith.

Read the full debate in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper

