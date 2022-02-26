MOT tests mooted for Mid-Ulster every two years

MOT tests mooted for Mid-Ulster every two years

Cookstown MOT test centre.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

MOTORISTS throughout Tyrone and Mid-Ulster could be facing MOT tests every other year at its centres in Cookstown and Armagh.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has published a summary of the findings from a Call for Evidence  seeking views on the potential introduction of biennial (every two years) MOT testing for cars, light goods vehicles and motorcycles.

Read the full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper!

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271