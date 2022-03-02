Dungannon town centre "No Parking" sign continually vandalised

Dungannon town centre "No Parking" sign continually vandalised

The paint-sprayed "No Parking" sign in Dungannon.

A RESTRICTED PARKING sign on Thomas Street in Dungannon has been consistently vandalised for several months, a town trader has told the Courier.

According the trader the no parking sign had initially been cut down. Then, when it had been replaced, it had been damaged in such a way that it no longer faced outward, so that it would not be visible.

In the latest incident, the “No Parking” sign was sprayed with black paint.

