Dungannon town centre "No Parking" sign continually vandalised

A RESTRICTED PARKING sign on Thomas Street in Dungannon has been consistently vandalised for several months, a town trader has told the Courier.

According the trader the no parking sign had initially been cut down. Then, when it had been replaced, it had been damaged in such a way that it no longer faced outward, so that it would not be visible.

In the latest incident, the “No Parking” sign was sprayed with black paint.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper!