Dungannon Swifts sign former Rangers defender

Mid-Ulster Council honours locals at Civic Awards
former Rangers defender, Bilel Mohsni is coming to Stangmore Park, home of Dungannon Swifts.
Dungannon Swifts have announced the signing of former Rangers defender, Bilel Mohsni.
The 34-year-old's nomadic career has touched down in the Irish Premiership after agreeing a deal with Dean Shiels' side.
Mohsni spent two years at Ibrox from 2013-15 and has also had spells with clubs including Ipswich Town, Southend, Angers, Paris FC and most recently Al-Rawdhah in Saudi Arabia.
Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier or see our e-paper.