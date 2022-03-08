Linen Green owner named

MOYGASHEL'S Linen Green Designer village has been sold to a fashion chain with a Dungannon link.

Last week the Courier revealed that a deal for Dungannon's jewel in the crown had been struck for almost £4million.

The Linen Green Designer Village was sold to a private investor, who did not wish his name to be disclosed at present.

Now the Courier can reveal the new buyer is fashion firm DV8, which has stores in Dungannon, Cookstown and Magherafelt.

