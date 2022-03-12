Fivemiletown Coronavirus Support Group dines out

ALMOST two years to the day since it was formed, the Fivemiletown Coronavirus Group came together for a social function to mark the efforts of all its volunteers.

They gathered at the Fivemiletown Royal British Legion (RBL) for a four-course carvery meal and social get-together.

