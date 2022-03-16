St Patrick's Day celebrations in Dungannon, Cookstown and Armagh

Dungannon will celebrate St Patrick's Day with a parade for the first time in two years this Thursday following a lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The parade, led by All-Ireland camogie champions, Naomh Treasa, Dungannon.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians are looking forward to hosting this year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Cookstown for the first time in two years.

And Armagh also has a variety of St Patrick's Day celebrations lined up.

