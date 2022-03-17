Mid-Ulster people to welcome Ukrainian refugees into their homes

Mid-Ulster people have been supplying foodstuffs to Ukrainian refugees. Now they are set to open their homes to help also.

MID-ULSTER people could be welcoming refugees of war-stricken Ukraine into their homes over the coming weeks.

Households in Northern Ireland are being offered £350 a month to open their homes to people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

A Mid-Ulster Council spokesperson told the Courier: “The Council awaits details of how the scheme is to be rolled out in Northern Ireland and will support the efforts to provide sanctuary to Ukrainian refugees here in any way we can.”

