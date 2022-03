THE Mid-Ulster region is facing a shortage in traffic wardens.

There are currently three full-time traffic attendant vacancies in the region - two in Dungannon and one in Cookstown.

Details in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220316tyronecourier