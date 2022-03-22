Dungannon packed for St Patrick's Day celebrations

Dungannon packed for St Patrick's Day celebrations

Pupils taking part in St Patrick's Day Celebrations in Dungannon.

Courier reporter

Reporter:

Courier reporter

Email:

editor@tyronecourier.uk.com

Dungannon celebrated St Patrick's Day with a parade for the first time in two years on Thursday following a lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The parade, led by All-Ireland camogie champions, Naomh Treasa, Dungannon, set off from O'Neill Park through the town.

Five bands from across the Province took part.

See special feature on the Dungannon parade in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220323tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271