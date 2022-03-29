Former soldier on trial over killing of Aughnacloy man

A former soldier went on trial in Belfast on Monday charged with killing a young Aughnacloy man at a border checkpoint during the Troubles.

David Holden, 52, is accused of the manslaughter of Aidan McAnespie, 23, who was hit in the back by a bullet near Aughnacloy in 1988.

Mr McAnespie was walking to a Gaelic football match at the time.

Mr Holden has claimed his finger accidentally slipped on the trigger of a machine gun mounted inside a sangar.

