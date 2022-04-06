11-year-old boy rescued by Fire Service after falling into manhole

THE Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service came to the aid of an 11-year-old boy who had fallen down a manhole in Dungannon.

Two fire appliances attended the incident which happened shortly before 7pm on the Oaks Road on Wednesday of last week.

The large manhole is located at a building site and locals say children regularly play in the area.

