Dungannon Choral Society's popular production of 'Amore'

Meta Bell MBE is pictured with The Amore musicians who performed at the Dungannon Choral Society Celebration Concert on Saturday evening in the Burnavon Arts & Cultural Centre.

Dungannon Choral Society staged the production 'Amore' in the Burnavon Arts & Cultural Centre.

The Courier photographer went along for photos at this popular event.

