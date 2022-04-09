Saturday's forecast

Reporter:
Staff reporter
Saturday 9 April 2022 0:01
Here's the forecast for Saturday, April 9 from the Met Office.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Dungannon Truck Run revs up!
IRISH LEAGUE PREVIEW: Big games in store at both ends of Premiership
2022 Grand National runners and riders confirmed
Dungannon stage remarkable comeback to lift U18 trophy!
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
The motor racing season starts again this Saturday 26th March at Kirkistown Racing Circuit in County Down.
Hargey announces significant funding support for women’s football
Defeat to Armagh will be remembered for the late drama
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271