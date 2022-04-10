Curry's Fun Park opens in Portrush

Curry's Fun Park opens in Portrush

Large crowds attended the opening of Curry's Fun Park on Saturday.

By Damian Mullan

AFTER months of waiting, Curry's Fun Park in Portrush is finally open!

The eagerly anticipated successor to the popular Barry's Amusements opened its doors for the first time on Saturday amid great excitement.

Hundreds of people young and old filed through the doors all afternoon as the magic returned to 'Portmagic' - and just in time for Easter.

The good news is that Curry's is now up and running, boasting all the old Barry's favourites and adding some new ones too.

And for those with old Barry's tokens - no, you can't use them, but you can help the RNLI by dropping them into collection boxes dotted around the complex.

The fun park has chosen the charity as its partner - a thoughtful gesture given the important work volunteers do in the waters off the north coast.

But for now, after two years of zero craic because of the pandemic, all roads lead to the Port' and what promises to be a fun-filled holiday period.

Happy days.

