Reporter:
Courier reporter
Email:
editor@tyronecourier.uk.com
Thursday 14 April 2022 14:31
Motorists are advised of delays on the Glenshane Road in Maghera at the junction with Five Mile Straight due to a road traffic collision.
The road is down to one lane at this time.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group
Characters left: 1500
standard
Maghera road traffic collision
Tyrone favourites as they begin defence of title
Coalisland Athletic in good shape ahead of Irish Junior Cup semi-final
Coach Hughes calls it a day after seven years at Dungannon RFC
Circuit of Ireland International Rally - Easter Weekend
Belfast Giant takes giant leap to become an ambassador for Action Mental Health
Strong turnout for Charles McKenna Cup at Dungannon
North of Ireland Championship to become stroke play event
Large crowds attended the opening of Curry's Fun Park on Saturday.
Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.
Tyrone Courier
58 Scotch Street, Dungannon
BT70 1BD
Tel: 028 8772 2271