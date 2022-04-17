Lambegs on the Hill for Sjt Patrick Joseph Weir Memorial Cup contest

Lambegs on the Hill for Sjt Patrick Joseph Weir Memorial Cup contest
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

newsdesk@tyronecourier.uk.com

The Weir family from Dungannon proudly unveiled a Lambeg drum in memory of their Great Grandfather, Sjt Patrick Joseph Weir, who died on 2nd March 1917 at the Somme.

The special unveiling took place at the Lord Northland Orange Hall, Castle Hill, Dungannon, where Sjt Weir's lodge met.

The painting on the Lambegs drum refers Sjt Weir, who joined the Royal Iniskilling Fusiliers and went to the Somme to defend his country. He was also a member of Orange Lodge No 1620 based at Castle Hill. The lodge is now defunct and has been replaced by Lodge No 178 which still meets on the Hill.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...
https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/.../20220413tyronecourier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271