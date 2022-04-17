Lambegs on the Hill for Sjt Patrick Joseph Weir Memorial Cup contest

The Weir family from Dungannon proudly unveiled a Lambeg drum in memory of their Great Grandfather, Sjt Patrick Joseph Weir, who died on 2nd March 1917 at the Somme.



The special unveiling took place at the Lord Northland Orange Hall, Castle Hill, Dungannon, where Sjt Weir's lodge met.



The painting on the Lambegs drum refers Sjt Weir, who joined the Royal Iniskilling Fusiliers and went to the Somme to defend his country. He was also a member of Orange Lodge No 1620 based at Castle Hill. The lodge is now defunct and has been replaced by Lodge No 178 which still meets on the Hill.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our e-paper...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/.../20220413tyronecourier