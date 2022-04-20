Coalisland teen arrested then de-arrested following alleged assault on police

Police have confirmed a teenage boy was arrested in Coalisland on Tuesday for an alleged assault on police as well as other offences.

Police said a 14-year-old had been arrested in the Lineside area of Coalisland of assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour.

However, the teenager was later de-arrested following an incident and released into the care of his parents, police said.

A spokesperson for the Police said: "A 14 year old male was arrested for assault on police, resisting police and disorderly behaviour in the Lineside area of Coalisland yesterday (Tuesday 19th April).

"He was then de-arrested and released into the care of his parents.

"Follow up actions will be taken in respect of this young person in consultation with the Youth Diversion Officer."

A statement on behalf of Mid-Ulster councillors Barry Monteith and Dan Kerr described the incident as "disturbing".

"A young boy being manhandled by the 6 county police force. No doubt this is traumatic for the boy," the statement from the councillors said.

"Aggressive behaviour like this and recent revelations about ongoing use of children as informers and agents raise very serious child protection issues. It is wrong and unjustifiable."