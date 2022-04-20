Ex-hotel worker charged by police investigating Michaela McAreavey case

A former hotel worker acquitted of the murder of Michaela McAreavey has been charged in connection with the case in Mauritius.

Sandeep Mooneea had been taken in for questioning by officers investigating the case on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, police said he had been provisionally charged with “conspiracy” and was due to appear in court.

A spokesman for the Mauritius Police Force said on Wednesday: “Mooneea has been arrested following his interrogation and will appear Court today under a provisional charge of conspiracy.”

Last month, another former hotel worker – ex-security guard Dassen Narayanen – was charged with conspiracy to commit theft in relation to the McAreaveys’ hotel room.

Narayanen, 37, from Royal Road, Plaine des Papayes on the Indian Ocean island, was remanded in custody in March charged with conspiring with another hotel employee to steal a magnetic key card to the room occupied by Mrs McAreavey and her husband John to commit larceny.

Mooneea and another man were found not guilty of Mrs McAreavey’s murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

He has always denied wrongdoing.

Mooneea and his co-accused in the trial, Avinash Treebhoowoon, worked as cleaners in the hotel at the time of the killing.

Narayanen has been admitted to hospital several times for mental health issues during his detention and his lawyer has criticised the way he has been treated by police.

Barrister Vikash Teeluckdharry wrote to the prime minister of Mauritius, Pravind Jugnauth, on Tuesday, outlining 10 specific concerns about his client’s detention.