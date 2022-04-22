Dungannon actor recalls 'brilliant' experience working on final season of Derry Girls

JAMES Stockdale, from Dungannon, is set to appear in the new season of Channel 4's hit series 'Derry Girls'.

James, who is currently studying Law at Queens University, said his experience working on the show was “absolutely brilliant”.

Speaking exclusively to the Courier, James said:

“I was on set for three days, working anywhere between six to 12 hours each day and I really enjoyed every minute of it.

“I loved meeting the cast and the crew, they were all very friendly and welcoming. Overall I thought the experience was very informative. It taught me a lot about the importance of teamwork and collaboration and working together because, whenever you watch the show on TV, you don't really realise how much work actually goes into making a show to the scale and size of Derry Girls. There's so many different departments, there's costumes, makeup, design, there's a director, assistant directors, sound and lighting and everyone works together to bring the show to life.”

