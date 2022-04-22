Dungannon native helps to save lives in Ukraine

A DUNGANNON native who is volunteering at a refugee centre on the Ukraine-Poland border has said he felt "compelled" to help the Ukranian people during the crisis.

Joe Peden, who has been living in Manchester for three decades and is now retired, said he had had enough of watching the depressing news on television and after speaking with his family, took active steps to helping on the ground.

Having raised a substantial amount of money - around £8,000 - Mr Peden, currently helping at a refugee centre in the town of Zosin, has been assisting in the transportation of essentials to Ukraine.

Explaining to the Tyrone Courier his reasons for leaving his comfortable home in Manchester to help the people of Ukraine, Mr Peden said: "You sit and watch TV and I just thought: 'I can't sit and watch this any more'. I felt compelled to get up and do something. I spoke to my family, they didn't say no and I booked my flights."

