Housing development bringing 13 new homes to Bush approved

MID-ULSTER District Council’s planning committee has approved an application to bring 13 new homes to Bush.

The application, lodged by agent McAdam Stewart Architects on behalf of applicant, BOA Island Properties Ltd, will, if approved, bring 11 detached and 2 semi-detached properties with garages to lands to the rear and immediately west of numbers 18 and 20 Mullaghteige Road, Bush.

The decision to approve the application was taken at a meeting of the council’s planning committee on Tuesday, April 5 following a proposal from Councillor Christine McFlynn to accept officers’ recommendation to approve the application which was seconded by Councillor Mark Glasgow and supported by the chamber.

