Dungannon care home shortlisted in Health and Social Care Awards

THE Haven Care Home in Dungannon has been shortlisted in the inaugural 2022 Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Awards sponsored by Bond Healthcare.

Over 1,200 entries were received for the awards which recognise and celebrate the vital work and dedication of health and social care staff right across the sector. Throughout the last two years, COVID-19 has presented the biggest challenge that the sector has ever faced. Despite being under continued and sustained pressure, and dealing with the most heart-breaking situations, health and social care professionals continued to deliver services with the utmost of compassion and care.

The awards were judged by an independent panel of some of the most respected individuals - former Chief Nursing Officer for Northern Ireland, Professor Charlotte McArdle; Dr Sinead Campbell-Gray, Emergency Medicine Consultant for Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, Northern Ireland Specialist Transport & Retrieval and Helicopter Emergency Medical Service; Conor McDowell, Lead Nurse of Belfast Trust; Andy Mayhew, Chief Executive of Praxis Care; Dr Nichola Booth, Lecturer in Behaviour Analysis & Autism, QUB; Disability Rights Activist, Michaela Hollywood and Wellness Advocate, Annette Kelly.

